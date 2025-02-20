D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,304.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 89,308 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.72.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $87.66 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.90.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

