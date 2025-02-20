D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 379 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TTD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $142.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.97.

Trade Desk Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of TTD opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.12 and a 12-month high of $141.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.23.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.