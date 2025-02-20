Velocity Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VELOU) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.
Velocity Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.
Velocity Acquisition Company Profile
Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
