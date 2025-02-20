Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM) Shares Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.40 and last traded at $30.74. Approximately 2,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $25.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 23,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (PSFM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFM was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

