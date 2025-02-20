Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $136.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $123.94 and a one year high of $144.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.53.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

