D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,181.64. This represents a 12.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Blixt acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,611.50. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.47. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

