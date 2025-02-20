Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,564 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,781 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,564 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. State Street Corp increased its stake in HP by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,801,428 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,871,046,000 after buying an additional 3,923,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,770,491 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $885,877,000 after buying an additional 2,477,977 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HP by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,776,697 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $482,164,000 after buying an additional 592,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in HP by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,581,422 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $307,816,000 after buying an additional 612,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HP by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,743,122 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $241,876,000 after buying an additional 678,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $353,427.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,680.32. This represents a 13.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,035 shares of company stock valued at $9,670,068 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 1.5 %

HP stock opened at $34.72 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.