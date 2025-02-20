D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,622,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,956,000 after acquiring an additional 226,138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17,868.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,906 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,035,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,511,000 after acquiring an additional 142,904 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,546,000 after buying an additional 334,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,053,000 after buying an additional 359,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.14. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.