AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,181,000 after purchasing an additional 154,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,633,000 after purchasing an additional 265,844 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 939,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,852,000 after purchasing an additional 61,326 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 645,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 239,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 413,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.10. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AB. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on AllianceBernstein

About AllianceBernstein

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.