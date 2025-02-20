American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMWD. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 59.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 483,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,189,000 after purchasing an additional 179,644 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter worth about $15,967,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter worth about $9,195,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 249.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter worth about $5,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMWD shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $315,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,589,523.20. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James G. Davis sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $141,590.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,548.52. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $789,898. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Price Performance

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.61. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $106.57.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.29 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

