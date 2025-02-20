CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in ResMed by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 359.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $1,497,434.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,428.62. The trade was a 22.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,180 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $234.48 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.56 and a 1-year high of $263.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.04.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

