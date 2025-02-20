CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,391 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $60.99 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a one year low of $55.13 and a one year high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.58.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

