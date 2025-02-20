CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 34.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 243,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 724.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,320 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.5% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 35,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 69.1% during the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,286.90. This trade represents a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $153.76 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.02 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

