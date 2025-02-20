Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENTG. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.78.

Entegris stock opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 20.73%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 16,255.1% during the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 11,044,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,242,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,194,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,108,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,463 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Entegris by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,752,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Entegris by 434.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,470,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,903 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

