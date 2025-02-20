GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSFree Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeneDx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

GeneDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ WGS opened at $111.31 on Wednesday. GeneDx has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $115.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.24 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 31.25%. On average, research analysts predict that GeneDx will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GeneDx

In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $805,951.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,146 shares in the company, valued at $5,460,455.50. This represents a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $86,832.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,706.47. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,584 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,520 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisades Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,425,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,743,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

