John G. Rice Purchases 10,000 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

American International Group Stock Down 0.2 %

AIG stock opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average is $74.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.04 and a 1-year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -76.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $494,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 274,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 147,235 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

