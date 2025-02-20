Children’s Place Appoints Rhys Summerton to Board of Directors and Audit Committee

On February 13, 2025, The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) appointed Rhys Summerton to the Company’s Board of Directors and the Audit Committee. Mr. Summerton, an independent director under applicable SEC and Nasdaq rules, will hold office until the annual stockholders’ meeting in 2025.

Get alerts:

Mr. Summerton brings a wealth of experience to the role, serving as a Fund Manager and Investor at Milkwood Capital, a global investment company. Prior to this, he held positions at Citigroup from 2001 to 2013, including as Senior Investment Analyst and Managing Director, where he oversaw Emerging Market Equity Research. Mr. Summerton began his career as an Auditor at Ernst and Young.

There are no predetermined agreements between Mr. Summerton and any other party regarding his appointment. He will be entitled to participate in the Company’s non-management director compensation plans, receiving an annual equity retainer of $140,000 in the form of time-based restricted stock units under the Company’s 2011 Equity Incentive Plan, subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan.

The Company has attached a press release (Exhibit 99.1) to the current Form 8-K, announcing the appointment of Mr. Summerton to the Board of Directors.

In other news, The Children’s Place is the largest pure-play children’s specialty retailer in North America. With a portfolio of brands including two digital storefronts, over 500 stores in North America, and a presence in 15 countries through franchise partners, the company focuses on designing, manufacturing, and selling fashionable and high-quality children’s apparel at value prices.

Investors and stakeholders seeking further information can reach out to Investor Relations at (201) 558-2400 ext. 14500.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and performance may vary due to various risks and uncertainties outlined in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company advises caution against undue reliance on such statements as they speak only as of their date of issuance.

The Children’s Place, Inc. has signed this report on its behalf on February 18, 2025, by Jared Shure, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Children’s Place’s 8K filing here.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

Read More