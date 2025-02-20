Insider Selling: Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Sells 4,812 Shares of Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $496,887.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,384.32. The trade was a 37.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.6 %

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $106.56 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $112.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATGE. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

