Stephen Cavoli Sells 34,000 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $1,253,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,070,006.64. The trade was a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Cavoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,271,940.00.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $41.38.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VIRT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

