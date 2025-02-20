Mark W. Jenkins Sells 20,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total transaction of $5,513,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,125,524.16. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $280.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28,096.50 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $292.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

