SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Downgraded by Northcoast Research to “Neutral”

Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $650.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1,927.00 and a beta of 0.34. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 3.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in SpartanNash by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in SpartanNash by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

