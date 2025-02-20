Aimee Katz Sells 8,912,500 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $299,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,094,718.40. This represents a 37.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ZWS opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZWS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

