Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Barclays

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $134.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegion from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Allegion stock opened at $126.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

In other news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $620,008.40. The trade was a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Stone acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,951,676.70. The trade was a 6.64 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $4,988,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $891,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Allegion by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,175,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,643,000 after acquiring an additional 49,176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 204,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

