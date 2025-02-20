Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Shares Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92.70 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 92.40 ($1.16). Approximately 1,016,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,872,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.90 ($1.16).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.45) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2,151.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 109.82.

Helios Towers is a leading independent telecommunications infrastructure company, having established one of the most extensive tower portfolios across Africa and the Middle East. It builds, owns and operates telecom passive infrastructure, providing services to mobile network operators.

Helios Towers owns and operates telecommunication tower sites in Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Madagascar, Malawi and Oman.

Helios Towers pioneered the model in Africa of buying towers that were held by single operators and providing services utilising the tower infrastructure to the seller and other operators.

