Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. 798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Community Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Community Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

