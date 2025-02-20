Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Still a Buy?

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69.
Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.
