Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

Several brokerages have commented on SBSW. HSBC lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.58. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $5.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth about $9,446,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,814,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,541,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,882 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,673.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,014,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 957,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,803,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

