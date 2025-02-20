Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.79.
Several brokerages have commented on SBSW. HSBC lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.
Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth about $9,446,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,814,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,541,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,882 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,673.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,014,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 957,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,803,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
