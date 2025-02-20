nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on nCino from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on nCino from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on nCino from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $33.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

In other nCino news, Director Jeff Horing sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $16,771,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,063,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,605,415.09. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $140,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,067.80. The trade was a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,270,085 shares of company stock worth $225,838,863 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of nCino by 21.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

