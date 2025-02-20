Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEO. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Diageo by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEO opened at $106.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a 52 week low of $105.72 and a 52 week high of $154.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.65.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

