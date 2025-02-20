Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives $23.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.90.

GTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTES

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $563,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 333.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 45.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 174,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GTES opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Free Report

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.