Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Target Price at C$190.80

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$190.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

TSE:FNV opened at C$199.19 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$140.67 and a 1-year high of C$206.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$183.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$175.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.03 billion, a PE ratio of -43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

