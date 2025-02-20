Brokerages Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT at $35.00

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

CFLT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Confluent stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Confluent has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $113,436.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 179,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,446.86. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $2,013,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 678,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,425,305.60. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,163,520 shares of company stock worth $38,727,870 over the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Confluent by 354.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Confluent by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

