Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Declines By 5.3%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 250,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

