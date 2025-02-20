Analysts Set Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) PT at $9.29

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.29.
Several equities analysts have commented on AMPX shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies
Amprius Technologies Stock Performance
AMPX opened at $3.36 on Friday. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.45.
About Amprius Technologies
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
