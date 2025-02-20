Analysts Set Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) PT at $9.29

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMPX shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,939 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

AMPX opened at $3.36 on Friday. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.45.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

