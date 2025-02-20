European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.64.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded European Wax Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, Director Nital P. Scott sold 4,344 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $25,412.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,182.70. This trade represents a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWCZ. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 72.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 78.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 44,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $7.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.42. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.00 million, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

