Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.25 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arbor Realty Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $74,661.73. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,553.49. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 478,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $5,150,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ABR stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.