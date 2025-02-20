CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,430,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 31,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,250,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,840,117,000 after acquiring an additional 455,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,339,555,000 after acquiring an additional 726,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSX by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,212 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,345,000 after acquiring an additional 299,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $780,194,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.41 on Thursday. CSX has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.16.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

