ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Short Interest Update

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,230,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 17,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,551.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 57,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 54,022 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

ACAD opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.37. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $26.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.