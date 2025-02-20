Brokerages Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) PT at $61.00

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

WNS Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WNS stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.03.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 10.03%. Equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,202,000 after purchasing an additional 99,195 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,576,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in WNS by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,483,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,307,000 after acquiring an additional 312,519 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in WNS by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,733,000 after acquiring an additional 53,433 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in WNS by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after acquiring an additional 214,417 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

