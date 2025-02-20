Short Interest in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Decreases By 5.1%

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 810,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Get Enovis alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enovis

Enovis Stock Up 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Enovis stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.27. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $38.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Enovis by 1,076.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 51,874 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Enovis by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enovis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 422,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.