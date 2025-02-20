Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Short Interest Down 5.2% in January

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 632,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 666,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $719.96 million, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.
