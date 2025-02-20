Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Short Interest Down 5.2% in January

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 632,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 666,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,476 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,011,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,941,000 after purchasing an additional 644,267 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,905,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,329,000 after purchasing an additional 204,218 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,293,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after purchasing an additional 30,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $719.96 million, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

