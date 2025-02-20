Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $328.45 on Monday. Morningstar has a twelve month low of $269.51 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

In other Morningstar news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,223 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.88, for a total value of $1,137,332.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,235.52. The trade was a 15.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,280 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $410,329.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,130,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,495,275.46. This trade represents a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,106 shares of company stock worth $7,878,540. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 98,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 795.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,203,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

