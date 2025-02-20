Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $7.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 83.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.