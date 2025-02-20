Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $148.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.46. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

Insider Transactions at Landmark Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

In related news, Director Michael E. Scheopner sold 3,097 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $78,385.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,418.39. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 20,000 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,391.05. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

