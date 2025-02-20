StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, January 10th.

DBV Technologies stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.67. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DBV Technologies stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of DBV Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

