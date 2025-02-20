Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nortech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSYS opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nortech Systems has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

