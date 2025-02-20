Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SYRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $0.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $7.96.

In related news, Director Nancy A. Simonian sold 134,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $36,372.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088.90. This trade represents a 76.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% in the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 298,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

