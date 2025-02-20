Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Insider Sells £9,876.90 in Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan James Sykes sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.58), for a total value of £9,876.90 ($12,428.46).

Shares of Henry Boot stock opened at GBX 198.50 ($2.50) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 216.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 222.04. Henry Boot PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 175 ($2.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 245 ($3.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £266.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Henry Boot is one of the UK’s leading land, property development, home building and construction businesses – and we’ve been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, we’re renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group – which comprises, Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant and Road Link.

Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.

