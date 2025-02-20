IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Down 5.5% in January

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 687,800 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 727,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.5 days.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $33.94.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a $0.4057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 5.07%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.