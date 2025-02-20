Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Decreases By 5.8%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 578,100 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 613,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.
Canfor Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of Canfor stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36. Canfor has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $13.01.
About Canfor
