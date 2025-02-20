Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Decreases By 5.8%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 578,100 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 613,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Canfor Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Canfor stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36. Canfor has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $13.01.

Get Canfor alerts:

About Canfor

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.